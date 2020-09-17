MPs of Turkic -speaking countries prepare for jubilee meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with secretary general of the PA of the Turkic -speaking countries Altynbek Mamayussupov, the Upper Chamber’s press service informs.

The parties debated execution of decisions of the extraordinary summit of the Turkic Council when the Heads of State exchanged views on measures taken to fight coronavirus and cooperation in battling the novel virus.

The Senate Speaker supported the idea of building the integrated legal terminology book of references of the PA of the Turkic -speaking countries in Kazakh, Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz and Turkish.

The parties shared views concerning further development of multilateral cooperation of the parliamentarians of the Turkic -speaking countries and debated a number of pressing issues of the organization’s work.



