    MPs donate one day’s salary to help residents of flooded Maktaaral district

    5 May 2020, 10:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Majilis Bureau, chaired by the Speaker of the House Nurlan Nigmatulin, has adopted a resolution on donating the one day’s salaries of Majilis deputies to the Turkestan Corporate Social Development Fund which provides assistance to the residents of flooded settlements in the Maktaaral district of Turkestan region.

    The funds are intended to restore life support systems, destroyed houses and infrastructure.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.

    A Government Commission was created to eliminate the consequences of flooding in Maktaaral district.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

