Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

MPs donate one day’s salary to help residents of flooded Maktaaral district

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 May 2020, 10:56
MPs donate one day’s salary to help residents of flooded Maktaaral district

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Majilis Bureau, chaired by the Speaker of the House Nurlan Nigmatulin, has adopted a resolution on donating the one day’s salaries of Majilis deputies to the Turkestan Corporate Social Development Fund which provides assistance to the residents of flooded settlements in the Maktaaral district of Turkestan region.

The funds are intended to restore life support systems, destroyed houses and infrastructure.

As Kazinform previously reported, the flooding in Turkestan regions was caused by the burst of the Sardoba dam in Syrdarya region in Uzbekistan. As a result, 10 villages in neighboring Turkestan region were flooded forcing over 31,000 local residents to evacuate. The dam burst and flooding in Uzbekistan were caused by pouring rains and high wind.

A Government Commission was created to eliminate the consequences of flooding in Maktaaral district.


Government of Kazakhstan   Majilis   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan