    MPs debate Kazakh capital renaming issues

    16 September 2022, 10:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers the deputies debate the draft law of Kazakhstan on amendments to the Kazakh Constitution, Kazinform reports.

    Justice Minister Kanat Mussin represented the draft law which features amendments concerning renaming the capital city of Kazakhstan.

    «The issue of renaming the city was widely debated in society. That’s why the deputies included it in the draft law. Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) deputy group initiated changing the name of the capital city back to Astana,» Mussin told the meeting.

    Earlier the city maslikhat held public hearings on renaming Nur-Sultan back to Astana.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

