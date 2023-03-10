Go to the main site
    Mpox vaccination in Brazil kicks off in March

    10 March 2023, 11:35

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Vaccination against mpox in Brazil starts in March. The Health Ministry has pledged to distribute 47 thousand shots countrywide.

    The doses will be handed out according to the progress of immunization and local needs in each state. No exact date has been fixed for the beginning of the immunization, Agencia Brasil reports.

    First, priority will be given to those at higher risk of developing severe forms of the illness, like people living with HIV and lab workers—a total of some 16 thousand citizens.

    Vaccination is also planned for people who have had direct contact with the body fluids and secretions of suspected or confirmed cases of mpox.

    The case tally for the disease is on the wane globally as well as in Brazil.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Healthcare Monkeypox
