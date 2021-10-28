MP urges to solve water shortage problem in Kyzylorda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Member of the Kazakh Senate Murat Bakhtiyaruly believes it is high time to solve the problem of water shortage in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The problem, in his words, becomes pressing especially during the crop season. Socioeconomic state of Kyzylorda region directly depends on the water supply of the Syrdarya River basin and the meliorative condition of irrigated lands.

Senator Bakhtiyaruly is confident that construction of Karaozeksk and Kumisketkensk water reservoirs can help solve the problem of water shortage in the region.

In his deputy inquiry addressed to Prime Minister of the country Askar Mamin, he insists on the construction of those facilities. He also asks to earmark some 500 million tenge in the 2022 republican budget for these purposes.

The MP also urges to do something with water inlet in Zhanakorgan district of Kyzylorda region in order to ensure water supply for 30,000 ha of irrigated lands there.