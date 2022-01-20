MP Baktiyaruly joins Senate’s Committee for international relations, defense and security

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Murat Baktiyaruly has joined the Committee for international relations, defense and security of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After heading the Senate’s Committee for sociocultural development and science for many years and greatly contributing to its work, MP Murat Baktiyaruly decided to join another committee.

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev expressed gratitude to Murat Baktiyaruly for his successful work as the Chairman of the Committee at the plenary session of the chamber on Thursday.

MPs voted to relieve him of the post of the Chairman of the Committee for sociocultural development and science and he joined the new committee.