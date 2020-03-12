Go to the main site
    Movie theaters to close doors in Almaty today

    12 March 2020, 15:58

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – All movie theaters and theaters will be closed in Almaty starting from today amid global coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Mayor of the city Yerzhan Babakumarov confirmed Thursday.

    «All theaters and movie theaters in the city will be closed starting from today. All educational, cultural and sports facilities will step up preventive measures amid global coronavirus outbreak,» Babakumarov revealed.

    He also noted that the instructions regarding earlier spring break for school children are to be adopted. Kindergartens will continue to function. Colleges and higher educational institutions will switch to distance learning.

    «Starting from March 13, all cultural, sports and other events held at the expense of the government will be suspended,» he added. In his words, organizers of private events will be recommended to reduce the number of participants.

    Babakumarov added that sports events will take place without spectators.

    Earlier Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov explained that all movie theaters at shopping malls will be closed as part of preventive measures amid global coronavirus outbreak.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

