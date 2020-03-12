Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Movie theaters to close doors in Almaty today

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 March 2020, 15:58
Movie theaters to close doors in Almaty today

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – All movie theaters and theaters will be closed in Almaty starting from today amid global coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Mayor of the city Yerzhan Babakumarov confirmed Thursday.

«All theaters and movie theaters in the city will be closed starting from today. All educational, cultural and sports facilities will step up preventive measures amid global coronavirus outbreak,» Babakumarov revealed.

He also noted that the instructions regarding earlier spring break for school children are to be adopted. Kindergartens will continue to function. Colleges and higher educational institutions will switch to distance learning.

«Starting from March 13, all cultural, sports and other events held at the expense of the government will be suspended,» he added. In his words, organizers of private events will be recommended to reduce the number of participants.

Babakumarov added that sports events will take place without spectators.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov explained that all movie theaters at shopping malls will be closed as part of preventive measures amid global coronavirus outbreak.

Almaty   Coronavirus   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session