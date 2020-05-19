Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Movement of goods without barriers in EAEU should be ensured in practice - Tokayev

    19 May 2020, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the development plan of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025 at the videoconference meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking about the strategic directions of the development of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025, President Tokayev said he generally supports them. However, there are some issues that need to be discussed and studied in detail, he said.

    The Kazakh President believes that it is crucial to discuss those issues during the actual meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that will happen sooner or later.

    The Head of State also touched upon another important issue. According to him, it is of paramount importance to ensure the movement of goods without barriers and limitations through the EAEU territory, to build a single market of services in practice. He also believes it is necessary to set the stage for the single energy and financial markets.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published