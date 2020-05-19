Movement of goods without barriers in EAEU should be ensured in practice - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the development plan of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025 at the videoconference meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Kazinform reports.

While speaking about the strategic directions of the development of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025, President Tokayev said he generally supports them. However, there are some issues that need to be discussed and studied in detail, he said.

The Kazakh President believes that it is crucial to discuss those issues during the actual meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that will happen sooner or later.

The Head of State also touched upon another important issue. According to him, it is of paramount importance to ensure the movement of goods without barriers and limitations through the EAEU territory, to build a single market of services in practice. He also believes it is necessary to set the stage for the single energy and financial markets.