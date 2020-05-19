Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Movement of goods without barriers in EAEU should be ensured in practice - Tokayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 May 2020, 18:00
Movement of goods without barriers in EAEU should be ensured in practice - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the development plan of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025 at the videoconference meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Kazinform reports.

While speaking about the strategic directions of the development of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025, President Tokayev said he generally supports them. However, there are some issues that need to be discussed and studied in detail, he said.

The Kazakh President believes that it is crucial to discuss those issues during the actual meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that will happen sooner or later.

The Head of State also touched upon another important issue. According to him, it is of paramount importance to ensure the movement of goods without barriers and limitations through the EAEU territory, to build a single market of services in practice. He also believes it is necessary to set the stage for the single energy and financial markets.


President of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region