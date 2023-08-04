Mountain fire contained in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The grass fire broke out in the mountains of the Merke forestry of Zhambyl region was contained at 1:50pm, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported grass grass caught fire in the mountains areas of the Merke forest and wildfire protection organization.

According to the Ministry, a total of 18 discharges of water weighting around 27 tons were carried out as part of the fire suppression efforts. A helicopter was deployed to tackle the fire. It is said that suppression efforts were hampered by difficult terrain and gusty wind and that there is no threat to settlements. No injuries have been reported.

Fire suppression efforts continue with the deployment of 270 personnel of the forestry, Kazavialesokhrana, local executive bodies, emergency situations department of Zhambyl region as well as 36 units of equipment, aircraft.