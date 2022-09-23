Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Motorcyclist, 41, dies on bypass in Akmola region
23 September 2022, 16:38

Motorcyclist, 41, dies on bypass in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A man, 41, was killed in a road incident in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

The fatal incident happened at 6:45 pm on September 22. A 41-year-old man lost control of his BMW S1000RR motorbike and crashed into a curved timber beam on the Astana-Petropavlovsk bypass. The man died on the spot.

According to the preliminary data, the man was from the city of Karaganda, where he was headed.

Investigation into the incident has been launched.

Photo: polisia.kz

