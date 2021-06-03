Motor rally takes place in Almaty ahead of State Symbols Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A motor rally has taken place in Almaty city as Kazakhstan is to mark the Day of the State Symbols on June 4, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A motor rally run through the central streets of Nauryzbai neighborhood featured 18 cars with the flag of Kazakhstan.

According to the rally’s organizers, such an event which has become a tradition demonstrating patriotism. They highlighted the importance of reminding the younger generation of the Day and make them take pride in the State Symbols.

This year the country marks the Day of the State Symbols for the 29th time.



