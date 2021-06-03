Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Motor rally takes place in Almaty ahead of State Symbols Day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 June 2021, 12:38
Motor rally takes place in Almaty ahead of State Symbols Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A motor rally has taken place in Almaty city as Kazakhstan is to mark the Day of the State Symbols on June 4, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A motor rally run through the central streets of Nauryzbai neighborhood featured 18 cars with the flag of Kazakhstan.

According to the rally’s organizers, such an event which has become a tradition demonstrating patriotism. They highlighted the importance of reminding the younger generation of the Day and make them take pride in the State Symbols.

This year the country marks the Day of the State Symbols for the 29th time.


Almaty   Events   Holidays  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital