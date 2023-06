Mother of two drowns in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A mother of two children has drown in the Ubagan River in Kostanay region on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1990, the victim drowned 4m away from the shore as a result of the wild party with her friends. Rescuers recovered her body from the water the same day.

At the time of drowning the woman was intoxicated.