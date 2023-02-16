Go to the main site
    Mother, her 2 children rescued alive from rubble 228 hours after Turkish earthquakes

    16 February 2023, 07:48

    HATAY, Türkiye. KAZINFORM A mother and her two children were rescued alive from under the rubble on Wednesday, some 228 hours after earthquakes hit Türkiye last wee, Kazinform learned from Anadolu Agency.

    Ela and her two children were saved in Hatay, one of the 10 southern provinces hit hardest by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes.

    They were then taken to the nearest hospital.

    The earthquakes, which took place on Feb. 6, killed at least 35,400 people and injured 105,505 others in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures

    Photo: aa.com.tr

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

