Mother dies, child survives in road accident in Kostanay

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2023, 15:14
Mother dies, child survives in road accident in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A woman killed and her child survived in a car-truck accident in Kostanay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A 34-year-old driver of VAZ-2115 vehicle confirmed dead in a car-truck accident on August 7in Kostanay city. The accident resulted after the woman heading to Uzkokoleiniy village violated the traffic rules resulting in a collision with a Mersedes truck. Her child, born in 2021, survived the road accident and was rushed to the hospital with injuries.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.


