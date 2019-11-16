Go to the main site
    Mother and two children killed in house fire in Almaty rgn

    16 November 2019, 11:06

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - A fire occurred in a private house in Enbekshikazakh district of Almaty region, the regional Emergency Department reports.

    According to the Department, t he fire occurred at about 12 a.m. on November 16.

    By the time the fire brigade arrived the house was almost completely engulfed in fire. The blaze was eliminated at 02:36 a.m. The fire area was 240 square meters.

    Fire fighters found three half-burnt bodies. Three family members who died after a house fire in Almaty region were a mother, born in 1985, and two children of 2008 and 2014 years of birth.

    The cause of the fire is being established.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty region Incidents
