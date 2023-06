Mother and her 3-month-old baby killed while crossing street

TARAZ. KAZINFORM A woman and her month-old baby died in a traffic accident in Sarykemer village, Zhambyl region, Polisia.kz reports

A 28-year-old driver knocked down and killed the woman, aged 44, and her baby girl on a pedestrian crossing. The baby was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, doctors failed to rescue the girl.

The driver was detained.