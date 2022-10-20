Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mother and daughter killed in road accident in Almaty rgn
20 October 2022, 17:29

Mother and daughter killed in road accident in Almaty rgn

KANAEV. KAZINFORM – A woman and her young daughter died as a result of an road accident occurred in Almaty region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

A woman, 28, and her young daughter died on the spot due to the accident caused by a 20 years old driver of the Mercedes car at 9:50am on October 20.

According to the preliminary information, the driver of the west-bound car hit the woman and her daughter standing on the roadside of the Almaty-Alatau highway after losing control due to an overtaking.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched. The driver who caused the accident leading to two deaths was detained and placed in the temporary detention center.


