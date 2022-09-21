Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mostly sunny weather forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 22
21 September 2022, 23:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mostly sunny weather will persist in Kazakhstan September 22, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Frontal-type precipitation (rains with thunderstorms) as well as strong wind will hit western and southeastern regions.

Fog will blanket northern regions at night and in the morning.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, in southern, eastern areas of Aktobe region, in northwestern, northern and eastern parts of Abai region, and in central areas of Pavlodar region.

Kostanay, Karaganda and Ulytau regions are also warned of high fire risk.

Ground frost to -1°C is forecast in northeastern areas of East Kazakhstan region at night.


