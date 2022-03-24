Most rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert on Mar 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Fog is to coat the north and center of Aktobe region.

Due to heavy precipitation, large amount of snow, and unstable snow cover on the mountain slopes in the basins of the Kishi and Ulekn Almaty Rivers there will be a risk of snow avalanches on March 25-28.

The northeast of East Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground blizzard. Westerly, southwesterly wind at 15-20mps reaching up to 23mps is forecast f or the west, northeast, and south at night.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to see fog.

The center of Karaganda region is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning on March 25. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north at daytime is predicted.

Kostanay region is to brace for fog and ice-slick in the east and south. The region's east is to see ground blizzard. Southwesterly, westerly wind is forecast to blow 15-20mps in the east during the day.

Fog is to coat the north of Kyzylorda region. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the northeast at daytime.

Mangistau region is to see precipitation predicted to fall heavily at times in the west and south at daytime. The west of the region is to brace for fog. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the west and souteast.

The east and north of Pavlodar region are to brace for ground blizzard and ice-slick. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the east at night and west and north at daytime is predicted.

The north of North Kazakhstan region is to see ground blizzard and ice-slick. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is predicted in the north and south at night and blowing 15-20mps with gusts of up to is expected in the greater part at daytime.



