Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Most regions to see no precipitation Dec 9 – Kazhydromet

    8 December 2022, 23:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per Kazhydromet’s December 9 weather forecast report, snowfall will hit northern, eastern, southern and southeastern parts of the country today.

    Heavy snowfall will batter mountainous areas of southeastern regions at night.

    Other regions will remain under the impact of the vast anti-cyclone, which will bring no precipitation.

    Wind speed will rise in southern, southeastern, eastern parts.

    Ground blizzard will hit northern, eastern, southern and southeastern regions. Fog will blanket northwestern, southern and southeastern areas.

    Heavy snowfall is expected in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region at night.
    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Winter Charity Ball: Organizers raise over 80 mln tenge for charity
    Political and socio-economic reforms of Kazakhstan presented in Vienna
    Almaty to spend over KZT50bln on roads extension and metro construction in 2023
    Over KZT10bln to be spent on construction of new water supply network in Almaty
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region
    2 Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania
    3 Elementary school students to learn online today in Astana
    4 Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day
    5 'Wordle' among Google's top searches in 2022