Most regions to see no precipitation Dec 9 – Kazhydromet

8 December 2022, 23:45
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per Kazhydromet’s December 9 weather forecast report, snowfall will hit northern, eastern, southern and southeastern parts of the country today.

Heavy snowfall will batter mountainous areas of southeastern regions at night.

Other regions will remain under the impact of the vast anti-cyclone, which will bring no precipitation.

Wind speed will rise in southern, southeastern, eastern parts.

Ground blizzard will hit northern, eastern, southern and southeastern regions. Fog will blanket northwestern, southern and southeastern areas.

Heavy snowfall is expected in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region at night.


