Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Most regions to enjoy fair weather, no precipitation May 5

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 May 2023, 07:25
Most regions to enjoy fair weather, no precipitation May 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will persist across Kazakhstan on May 5. However, rain is forecast in western and eastern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

As the met service informed, a vast anticyclone will bring rainy weather to many regions. Western, southwestern regions will see rain and thunderstorm, sometimes heavy precipitation. Precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in southeastern and eastern regions. Strong wind and dust storm will hit across the country, while fog will blanket southwestern regions.

Wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes to 23-28m/s in northern, western, piedmont and mountainous areas of Turkistan region. Gusts of wind in mountainous areas will exceed 30m/s.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev