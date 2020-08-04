Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Most regions of Kazakhstan to experience no precipitation on Aug 4

    4 August 2020, 07:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Scattered showers, thunderstorms, squall, and hail are expected is western and eastern parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in Karaganda region.

    Squall may hit Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Aktobe regions.

    The national weather agency states fervent heat will linger in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and southern portion of Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, most of Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region