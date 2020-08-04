Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Most regions of Kazakhstan to experience no precipitation on Aug 4

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 August 2020, 07:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Scattered showers, thunderstorms, squall, and hail are expected is western and eastern parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in Karaganda region.

Squall may hit Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Aktobe regions.

The national weather agency states fervent heat will linger in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and southern portion of Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, most of Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.


