Most regions of Kazakhstan to enjoy warm weather

Alzhanova Raushan
16 September 2019, 12:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy warm weather in upcoming days, according to Kazhydromet.

Atmospheric fronts from Iran will bring summer like sunny weather to the southern areas of the country. Air temperature during day hours will increase to 25-30°C, in some places to 35°C.

Despite predicted rains in the northern regions of Kazakhstan the above mentioned atmospheric fronts will bring warm weather. The average daytime temperatures in the northern parts of the state will be 20-28°C.

However, atmospheric fronts coming from the European part of Russia will cause air temperature drop in the western parts of Kazakhstan.


