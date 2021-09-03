Go to the main site
    Most regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    3 September 2021, 09:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today, September 3, 2021, the most regions of Kazakhstan are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

    East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan region is the only region to stay in the ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 4,930 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 803,601.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
