Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Most regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2021, 22:07
Most regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency has put 10 regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, blizzard, and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for the north and east of Akmola region on November 18.

Blizzard and wind gusting up to 18 mps are to pound the north and southeast of Aktobe region.

Fog, icy roads, and 15-20 northwesterly wind are in store for the east of Almaty region.

Blizzard, black ice and southwesterly wind with gusts of 25 mps are predicted for East Kazakhstan region.

The north of West Kazakhstan region will see fog and black ice.

Black ice, blizzard and 23-28 mps southwesterly wind are expected in most of Karaganda region.

Fog, blizzard and 15-20 northwesterly wind will hit the east and southeast of Kostanay region.

Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in the center of Kyzylorda region.

Blizzard and 18 mps southwesterly wind will batter Pavlodar region at night.

Snowfall, blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are forecast for most of North Kazakhstan region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty