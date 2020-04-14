Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Most regions of Kazakhstan demonstrate increase in investment

    14 April 2020, 10:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov claims most regions have demonstrated an increase in investment recently, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the Tuesday session of the Government, Minister Dalenov revealed the growth of investment in the fixed capital had total 5.1%, including a 5.4% increase in private investments. Most regions have seen an increase in investment,» the minister noted.

    However, four regions of the country have seen a decrease in that respect, namely Atyrau region (-5.3%), Almaty region (-12.1%), Kyzylorda region (-52.8%) and Shymkent city (-32.4%).

    He also said that most regions had demonstrated a positive dynamics in terms of investment into the processing industry, excluding Zhambyl region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays