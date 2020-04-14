Most regions of Kazakhstan demonstrate increase in investment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov claims most regions have demonstrated an increase in investment recently, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the Tuesday session of the Government, Minister Dalenov revealed the growth of investment in the fixed capital had total 5.1%, including a 5.4% increase in private investments. Most regions have seen an increase in investment,» the minister noted.

However, four regions of the country have seen a decrease in that respect, namely Atyrau region (-5.3%), Almaty region (-12.1%), Kyzylorda region (-52.8%) and Shymkent city (-32.4%).

He also said that most regions had demonstrated a positive dynamics in terms of investment into the processing industry, excluding Zhambyl region.