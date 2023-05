ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather is to linger in most parts of Kazakhstan on May 14, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

The country is to brace for rains with thunderstorms as well as heavy rains in the southwest and east. The country's northwest is to expect fog and southeast - dust tides. Hail is to hit the country's southeast, as well as east and southwest in the daytime.