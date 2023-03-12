Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Mar 12

12 March 2023, 10:08
Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Mar 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain and snow are predicted in most parts of the country on March 12. Only the west of the country is to enjoy no precipitation, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, due to a cyclonic trough and fronts, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect precipitation as rain and snow, predicted to be heavy in the eastern part. The south and southeast of the country are to brace for heavy rain. Weather with no precipitation is forecast for the west. The country is to see fog, high wind, black ice as well as thunderstorms in the south and southeast.

Heavy rain is to batter the southwest, east, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, the west, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region in the nighttime and morning, the south and mountainous areas of Almaty region in the morning and afternoon, in mountainous areas of Zhetysu region during the day. The north and east of East Kazakhstan region as well as Abai region are to brace for heavy precipitation.


Related news
Weather warning issued for Kazakh capital and 4 rgns
Three-day weather forecast issued for Kazakhstan
Fair weather to linger in most of Kazakhstan Mar 22
Теги:
Read also
Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan on March 28-30
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 27
30 stuck in snow in Karaganda rgn evacuated
Kazakhstan to brace for intense snowmelt
Weather warning issued for Kazakh capital and 4 rgns
Warm spell to descend on Kazakhstan this weekend
Road sections closed as fog blankets 2 regions
Fair weather forecast for most of Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Six political parties admitted to Majilis
2 Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing
3 March 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh yurt installed in Bratislava's central square in honor of Nauryz Meyramy
5 2023 elections: CEC announces winners of single-mandate districts

News