Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Mar 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain and snow are predicted in most parts of the country on March 12. Only the west of the country is to enjoy no precipitation, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, due to a cyclonic trough and fronts, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect precipitation as rain and snow, predicted to be heavy in the eastern part. The south and southeast of the country are to brace for heavy rain. Weather with no precipitation is forecast for the west. The country is to see fog, high wind, black ice as well as thunderstorms in the south and southeast.

Heavy rain is to batter the southwest, east, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, the west, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region in the nighttime and morning, the south and mountainous areas of Almaty region in the morning and afternoon, in mountainous areas of Zhetysu region during the day. The north and east of East Kazakhstan region as well as Abai region are to brace for heavy precipitation.