Most of Kazakhstan to brace for cold temperatures and no precipitation Feb 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of an anticyclone ending precipitation and bringing cold temperatures. Weather fronts are to shift only over the northern and eastern parts of the country keeping snow and ground blizzard. The country is to see in places fog, high wind as well as ice-slick in the southeast, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

The west of Akmola region is to brace for fog at night, while the region’s east is to see 15-20mps wind.

Fog and ice-slick are in store for the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty region.

Turkestan region is to expect fog in the south, west and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the mountain passes.

North Kazkahstan is to brace for fog in the south as well as 15-20mps wind with ground blizzard in the north, southwest and west at daytime.

18mps wind accompanied with ground blizzard is in store for the west of Pavlodar region at night.

Karaganda region is to see fog in the north, west and center as well as wind blowing up to 18mps with ground blizzard in the east at night.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for blizzard in most parts at night and in the east at daytime as well as 15-20mps wind in the southwest.

Zhambyl region’s mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to expect fog, ice-slick, and 15-20mps wind.

Fog is to coat the north, west, center of Atyrau, north of Mangistau, Kyzylorda, west of Aktobe, and north of Kostanay regions.