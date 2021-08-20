Most of COVID-19 deaths in Kazakhstan were among unvaccinated – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,969 people died of the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan in the period from February to July 2021, of whom 115 were vaccinated, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Tsoi, the most number of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated. Of 4,969 people died of coronavirus infection in the country between February and July 2021, 115 were vaccinated.

Of those vaccinated, two died in Akmola region, five in Aktobe region, three in Almaty region, 17 in Almaty city, one in Atyrau region, one in East Kazakhstan region, six in Zhambyl region, four in West Kazakhstan region, nine in Karaganda region, one in Kostanay region, two in Kyzylorda region, two in Mangistau region, 32 in Nur-Sultan city, two in Pavlodar region, one in North Kazakhstan region, and 27 in Shymkent city.