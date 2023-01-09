Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 463.31 eur/kzt 486.94

    rub/kzt 6.45 cny/kzt 67.52
Weather:
Astana-27-29℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Most highways reopen in 6 regions of Kazakhstan

    9 January 2023, 09:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazAvtoZhol, the national highway operator, announced the opening of roads after the closure in 6 regions of Kazakhstan.

    Kyzylorda-Pavlodar, (Karaganda -the border of Pavlodar region section), Karaganda-Botakara, Pavlodar region-Botakara, Bastau-Temirtau, Zhezdy-border of Kostanay region, Karaganda region-Shiderty, Bayanaul-border of Karaganda region, Ulytau region-Arkalyk, as well as road sections in Akmola, Abai, Pavlodar regions were opened to the public.

    As earlier reported, 37 road sections in 9 regions of Kazakhstan were closed down due to deterioration of weather conditions. The roads were closed down in Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions as of 10:30 p.m. January 8.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    -40°C frosts to grip Kazakhstan’s west and north
    37 road sections closed in 9 regions due to bad weather conditions
    Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Qazsport TV channel to broadcast live XXX FISU Winter World University Games
    2 Kazakhstan’s real sector development in 2022
    3 Bad weather forced to close 122 road sections in Kazakhstan
    4 African Union Commission interested in intensifying cooperation with Kazakhstan
    5 14 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan