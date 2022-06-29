Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Most COVID-19 patients unvaccinated in Almaty city

    29 June 2022, 21:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Almaty region recorded 352 COVID-19 cases from June 16 to 28, Kazinform cites the city's administration office.

    352 people, of whom 222 or 63% did not get the vaccine, contracted the COVID-19 virus in the city during June 16-28. The city has recorded a total of 55,322 COVID-19 cases since the start of 2022.

    According to the joint order of Almaty city's public health office and sanitary-epidemiological control department, the number of COVID-19 beds has risen to 135 in the city.

    As of this morning, 48 patients with COVID-19 were treated at the hospitals in the city. They included 10 pregnant women who did not get the vaccine. 269 patients, of whom almost 80% are unvaccinated, are put in quarantine at home.

    The Stealth omicron, which circulates and leads to growth in the number of infections, is responsible for most of the recent cases in Almaty.

    As of today, 96 COVID-19 vaccination sites offering QazVac, Vero Cell, and Pfizer vaccines operate in the city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Pfizer Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region