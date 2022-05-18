Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Most COVID-19 cases recorded in Almaty and Nur-Sultan

    18 May 2022, 13:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The new COVID-19 strains detected in Kazakhstan are sent for additional genome sequencing. The whole-genome sequencing of stealth subvariant of the omicron strain will be available by the end of May,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said.

    As stated there, as of today one of the subvariants of the omicron type was detected in 12 regions. Most cases were detected in the large cities due to the large population, especially in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, population shift, and the presence of international airports. She noted that stealth omicron develops milder symptoms, but spreads faster than delta strain and causes reinfection. The Minister noted that it is spreading countrywide.

    Earlier the Minister claimed that there are no reasons to mandate the wearing of face masks in public.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Government of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan Healthcare Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region