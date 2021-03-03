Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Most coronavirus cases detected in districts in N Kazakhstan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 March 2021, 17:00
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan reports a decrease in daily coronavirus cases, Kazinform reports.

In the past 24 hours there were recorded 25 new coronavirus cases in the region. Four of them were registered in Petropavlovsk, the rest in 10 districts of the region.

596 PCR tests were conducted at four laboratories over the last 24 hours. 12,410 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the region over the year, including 4,709 asymptomatic cases.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 717 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 214,806 since the start of the pandemic.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
