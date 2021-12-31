Most cities of Kazakhstan to expect weather without precipitation Dec 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most areas of Kazakhstan are to see weather with no precipitation on December 31. Only the west and south are to likely to see snow due to weather fronts, Kazinfrom cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will drop below -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is to blanket Mangistau region.

Partly cloudy skies, snow at night, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to dip to -11-13 degrees Celsius at night and -9-11 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, snow at night and daytime, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and -2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to drop to -20-22 degrees Celsius at night and -12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 2-7mps. Temperature is to dip to -18-20 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is in store for Akmola region.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will drop -20-22 degrees Celsius at night and -14-16 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is to coat Kyzylorda region.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -25-27 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to dip to -21-23 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and range between -1 and +1 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -6-8 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 6-8 degrees Celsius at daytime. Turkestan region is to brace for fog.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, snow at night, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -11-13 degrees Celsius at night and -5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is to coat West Kazakhstan region.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will drop -24-26 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to expect fog as well as sharp temperature drop to -33 degrees Celsius locally.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 1-6mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -25-27 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 5mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to dip to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.



