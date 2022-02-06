Most children have no post-COVID syndrome after Omicron, expert says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary data, most children carry the Omicron strain of coronavirus without any consequences for their health, Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Russian sanitary watchdog's Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Tatyana Ruzhentsova told TASS.

«We have only preliminary data so far. It is currently impossible to estimate the frequency of complications in kids. Most children do not have any consequences after being infected with Omicron,» she said.

At the same time, according to Ruzhentsova, some young patients still have fatigue, headaches, and a slight temperature rise. «Such children should be under medical supervision, generally [under supervision of] a local pediatrician. If necessary, [they] should get an additional examination,» she added.

Ruzhentsova said earlier that the Omicron coronavirus variant causes a milder post-COVID syndrome than the Delta strain.

The B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, named after the Greek letter omicron, was first discovered in southern Africa in 2021. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 84 Russian regions have already reported Omicron cases.



