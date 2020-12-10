Go to the main site
    Mosque sermons should call to humanism and piety, Kazakh President

    10 December 2020, 12:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Mosque sermons should call to humanism and piety,» Kazakh President told in his video address to the participants of the IV Republican Forum of Imams.

    The Head of State wholeheartedly congratulated all on the 30th anniversary of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

    «Since the early independence Spiritual Administration helps preserve stability and peace and contributes to the development of traditional Islam in Kazakhstan. Amid the pandemic the Spiritual Administration initiated many charitable events,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The President stressed that it is crucial to call all to peace and mutual respect. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that sermons at mosques should call to humanism and piety, promulgate anxiety for knowledge and devotion to native country.

    The Head of State announced that some imams and scientists who contributed to the development of religion will be awarded state awards.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Religion
