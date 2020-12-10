Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Mosque sermons should call to humanism and piety, Kazakh President

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 December 2020, 12:38
Mosque sermons should call to humanism and piety, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Mosque sermons should call to humanism and piety,» Kazakh President told in his video address to the participants of the IV Republican Forum of Imams.

The Head of State wholeheartedly congratulated all on the 30th anniversary of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.

«Since the early independence Spiritual Administration helps preserve stability and peace and contributes to the development of traditional Islam in Kazakhstan. Amid the pandemic the Spiritual Administration initiated many charitable events,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President stressed that it is crucial to call all to peace and mutual respect. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that sermons at mosques should call to humanism and piety, promulgate anxiety for knowledge and devotion to native country.

The Head of State announced that some imams and scientists who contributed to the development of religion will be awarded state awards.


President of Kazakhstan    Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia