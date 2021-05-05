Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Moscow to host photo expo to celebrate 30th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2021, 17:12
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A photo exhibition dated to the 30th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and Victory Day unveils in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Ambassador Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the opening ceremony.

The exposition features 16 stands with unique photos from the archives of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation, Military and Historical Museum of the National Military and Patriotic Centre of the Kazakh Armed Forces, Information and Social Development Ministry and Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC. It showcases the country’s achievements over the years of independence and contributions of Kazakhstanis to the Victory in the WWII.

The exhibition is organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Russia with support of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation and Moscow authorities. It will be open until May 16.

