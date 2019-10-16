Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Moscow to host CSTO military economy conference on 23 October

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 October 2019, 19:30
Moscow to host CSTO military economy conference on 23 October

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The first international conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will take place in Moscow on 23 October to discuss development trends, problems, and prospects of military economy cooperation of the CSTO member states, BelTA has learned.

Participants of the conference will discuss the most topical aspects of advancement of military economy cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. They will share their experience of building mutually beneficial manufacturing cooperation ties between defense industries. The main directions of further improvement of R&D and manufacturing cooperation of defense companies in the CSTO member states will be discussed as well.

Taking part in the conference will be deputy prime ministers of the CSTO member states, who are in charge of military economy cooperation, CSTO Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov, plenipotentiary representatives of the CSTO member states, representatives of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, heads and members of national parts of the CSTO Military Economy Cooperation Commission, heads and specialists of leading R&D institutions, companies, and organizations, BelTA reports.

CSTO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy