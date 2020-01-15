Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Integration

    Moscow to host CIS+WORLD international economic forum

    15 January 2020, 22:21

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The International Economic Forum CIS+WORLD will be held at the World Trade Center (WTC) in Moscow on March 13. The event will be organized in partnership with CIS Executive Committee, AzerTAC reported.

    Deputy heads of government, ministers of CIS countries, heads of the CIS Executive Committee, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), representatives of state and executive authorities, industry and banking associations, business and tourism associations, entrepreneurs in the IT industry, media representatives and partners will attend the Forum.

    The Forum is aimed at developing the strategic economic cooperation of the CIS countries, strengthening stability and expanding the multilateral constructive dialogue for the benefit of the global world and progress.

    The International Tourism Congress CIS+WORLD 2020 will also be held within the forum, which will highlight innovative potential of cooperation in the field of international tourism. The event participants will be able to discover new economic, social and expert opportunities of the CIS+ WORLD international program developed by the Tourism Committee of the CIS Economic Development Business Center.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    CIS Russia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published