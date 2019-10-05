Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Moscow to host CIS ministerial consultations on ways to counteract new challenges, threats

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 October 2019, 15:30
MINSK. KAZINFORM Representatives of the foreign ministries of the CIS member states will gather in Moscow on 8 October to discuss how the CIS countries can coordinate their approaches to working within the framework of the United Nations Organization and other international organizations. Cooperation aimed at counteracting new and modern challenges and threats will also be discussed, BelTA has learned.

The meeting will focus on matters of counterterrorism cooperation of the CIS states and ways to counteract international terrorist organizations. Participants of the consultations will talk about the problem of foreign terrorists and militants, about cooperation designed to counteract extremism, radicalization, and the funding of terrorism.Apart from that, the consultations will touch upon matters of counter-drugs cooperation and international information security.

