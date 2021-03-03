Moscow to host CIS Economic Forum on March 11-12

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - In the year of the 30th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the CIS Economic Development Business Center will hold an international economic forum, with the support of the CIS Executive Committee, in Moscow on 11-12 March. The event will be held under the motto «CIS - 30 Years» in two formats: face-to-face and online, BelTA learned from the organizing committee of the forum.

The online program will feature a tourist-congress-marathon «Elements of the World», a roundtable «Negative effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on the economies of the CIS member states and ways of addressing them» and an exhibition marketplace which will work as a catalog with video broadcasting and virtual presence of exhibitors.

A session «Digital Transformation at the Service of Financial Stability« and a plenary session of the forum will be held both face-to-face and online. The plenary session is scheduled for 12 March at the Moscow Center for International Trade. It will be co-located with a meeting of the CIS Economic Council with the participation of deputy prime ministers, heads of ministries of economic development, finance, integration, industry and trade of the CIS countries, representatives of the expert community, chambers of commerce, industry associations, banks and business.

The plenary session will traditionally be chaired by the head of the CIS Executive Committee – CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev. The Belarusian delegation will be headed by the chairman of the CIS Economic Council, Vice Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko.